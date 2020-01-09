Larry David was the one and only sit-down guest on Wednesday night’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert. And he seemed uncharacteristically happy to be there.

After spending their first segment running through some of his New Year’s resolutions—including not waving at waiters and learning how to “swipe”—the Curb Your Enthusiasm star shared some thoughts about his presidential candidate doppelgänger.

As Colbert pointed out, David has now portrayed Senator Bernie Sanders at least 10 times on Saturday Night Live. The part even landed him an Emmy nomination in 2016. But that doesn’t mean he wants to follow in Alec Baldwin’s footsteps and keep doing it forever.

It just so happens that Sanders will be the lead guest on The Late Show this Thursday night. So the host asked, “Is there anything you would like me to ask Bernie tomorrow night?”

“I would say, I would beg him to drop out so I don’t have to keep flying in from Los Angeles to do SNL,” David answered. “I thought when he had the heart attack that would be it, I wouldn’t have to fly in from Los Angeles. But, you know, he’s indestructible. Nothing stops this man!”

“If he wins, do you know what that’s going to do to my life?” he added. “Do you have any idea? I mean, it will be great for the country—great for the country. Terrible for me.”

