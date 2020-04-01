Larry David to Coronavirus ‘Idiots’: ‘You’re Hurting Old People Like Me’

Larry David teamed up with state officials for a public service announcement on the coronavirus in which he took aim at the “idiots” he said have been “socializing too close” and ignoring protective guidelines amid the pandemic. “Obviously somebody put me up to this ’cause it’s generally not the kind of thing I do,” the Curb Your Enthusiasm star said of the brief video message. Addressing those who have been flouting social distancing guidelines, he said, “You’re passing up a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay in the house, sit on the couch, and watch TV.” “You’re hurting old people like me. Well, not me, I have nothing to do with you, I’ll never see you. But, you know, let’s say other old people who might be your relatives, who the hell knows.”