Larry David Was Invited, Then Uninvited, to Obama’s 60th Birthday Bash
TO THE CURB
Former President Barack Obama was forced this week to aggressively trim the guestlist for his 60th birthday bash in light of surging cases of the Delta coronavirus variant. And The New York Times has a glimpse into who got tossed from the original list of 475 people initially invited to party at Obama’s $12 million Martha’s Vineyard mansion. Jay-Z and Beyonce are, naturally, still slated to come. But Curb Your Enthusiasm comedian Larry David, the king of awkward encounters, was awkwardly uninvited. Talk show hosts David Letterman and Conan O’Brien were also dumped, as were most of Obama’s old administration aides, including high-profile advisor David Axelrod. Obama had initially planned a mega-bash, with a menu by musician Questlove and baseball caps that read “44 at 60,” but it’ll now be a relatively small, intimate affair.