2024 GOP Hopeful Pocketed Up to $5 Million from Far-Right Newspaper
SUSPICIOUS AT BEST
Radio host and GOP presidential hopeful Larry Elder took home between $1 million and $5 million from far-right international newspaper The Epoch Times, financial disclosure documents first reported by Raw Story revealed. Elder’s filing covered the past year and categorized the income type from the paper as his “salary,” without reporting the exact amount he made—a seeming violation of guidelines for presidential candidates. The New York Times has described The Epoch Times as a “leading purveyor of right-wing misinformation” backed by Falun Gong, an anti-communist religious movement that Beijing calls an “evil cult.” The newspaper pushed pro-Trump ads on Facebook with bogus claims and news until it was banned from the platform for violating political transparency rules, according to Raw Story. Neither Elder nor The Epoch Times responded immediately to Raw Story’s requests for comment.