Larry Elder Says He’s Suing the RNC After Not Qualifying for Debate
‘RIGGED’
Republican presidential hopeful Larry Elder is taking legal action against the party’s national leadership after he was told he wouldn’t qualify for Wednesday’s debate. Elder tweeted Tuesday that he intends to sue the RNC to “halt” the debate this week. “I said from the beginning that it appeared the rules of the game were rigged, little did we know just how rigged it is,” Elder tweeted. “For some reason, the establishment leaders at the RNC are afraid of having my voice on the debate stage.” The presidential long shot attached an image with more information on his qualifications, all of which he claimed his campaign met. But Elder said his polling qualification was challenged by the RNC on the basis that he used Rasmussen poll numbers, put out by a company that supposedly has ties to Donald Trump. “Rasmussen Polls is a reputable, nationally-recognized firm and one of only THREE polling firms who accurately predicted the outcome of the 2016 Presidential Election,” Elder said.