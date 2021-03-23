Armed Man Ambushes Caravan of National Guardsmen Transporting Vaccines in Texas
AT GUNPOINT
An Arizona man has been arrested in Texas after he attempted to run three vans of National Guard troops transporting COVID-19 vaccines off the roadway before holding them up at gunpoint. Larry Harris, 66, allegedly started tracking the caravan in the city of Lubbock. From there, he repeatedly tried to push the vans off the road before swerving into oncoming traffic to force them to stop. He then left his vehicle, pointed his gun at 11 unarmed Guard troops to force them from their vans, and identified himself as a detective who had a warrant to search their vehicles. According to WAFB9, Harris told police he thought the vans contained a kidnapped woman and child. None of the Guards were injured and Harris was detained without further incident. Eric Williams, Idalou police chief, said that Harris “appeared to be mentally disturbed,” adding: “We are grateful that the officers were able to take him into custody without any of the Guardsmen, the officers or the suspect getting hurt.”