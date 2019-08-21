CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
ANOTHER ONE
Larry King Seeks Divorce From Seventh Wife, Shawn King
Read it at Associated Press
Former CNN host Larry King is seeking a divorce from his seventh wife after 22 years of marriage, The Associated Press reports. The 85-year-old Russia Today presenter filed a petition to end his marriage with Shawn King on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court. The couple married in 1997 and had sought to separate once before in 2010, but they reconciled. Larry King has two adult children with Shawn—Chance and Cannon—and has three other children. He has been married eight times, marrying and divorcing his ex-wife Alene Akins twice. Earlier this year, he was hospitalized after experiencing decreased blood flow to his heart and breathing troubles. He also dealt with lung cancer in 2017.