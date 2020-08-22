Two of Larry King’s Children Die Within Days

CHEAT SHEET
Talk-show host Larry King has suffered a double tragedy: Two of his adult children have died within days of each other. Andy King, 65, died suddenly last week of undisclosed causes, according to People magazine. Chaia King, 51, lost her battle with lung cancer on Thursday. King, 86, who suffered a severe stroke in May, has not publicly commented. Chaia was his daughter with ex-wife Alene Akins, and he adopted Alene’s son Andy from a previous relationship. In February, King told People: “I don’t have any idea of what 2020 is going to be like. But I can still work and I can watch my kids grow up. I feel positive—and hopeful.”