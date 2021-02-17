CHEAT SHEET
Larry Kudlow Yells ‘Bullshit’ Into Hot Mic on His First Day at Fox Business
Former White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow’s first day at his new gig could’ve gone better. Appearing on Fox Business’s America Reports on Tuesday—hours before his show was scheduled to debut—Kudlow could be heard repeatedly muttering “bulls**t” into a hot mic as the network rolled footage of Vice President Kamala Harris telling Axios that they were “starting from scratch” in COVID-19 vaccination strategy. During his time in the previous administration, in June, Kudlow said a second wave of the virus “isn’t coming.” As for his latest remarks, fellow Fox host Sandra Smith remarked, “That is Larry Kudlow weighing in…Wow.” He apologized during his debut episode.