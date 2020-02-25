Larry Kudlow Claims America Has ‘Contained’ Coronavirus: ‘Pretty Close to Airtight’

With financial markets tumbling for the second straight day amid coronavirus fears and top U.S. health officials warning Americans to be prepared for the spread of the disease, Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow insisted on Tuesday afternoon that the United States government has everything under control. “We have contained this,” Kudlow told CNBC. “I won’t say airtight, but pretty close to airtight. We have done a good job in the United States.”
Kudlow went on to say that while there will be “some stumbles” in the markets and the numbers look “a little iffy,” he doesn’t predict an “economic tragedy.” The Dow Jones dropped over a thousand points on Monday and was down over 800 points at time of publication.