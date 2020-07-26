Larry Kudlow: ‘We Will Lengthen’ Federal Eviction Moratorium
‘GOOD NEWS’
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow unexpectedly announced on Sunday morning that the Trump administration will extend the federal moratorium that expired Friday. With tens of millions of Americans still out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic, renters across the nation faced the prospect of evictions this weekend if the federal ban wasn’t extended.
While expressing optimism that the American economy will continue to experience a “V-shaped recovery,” Kudlow told CNN’s Jake Tapper that the administration’s upcoming stimulus package will “provide a great safety net” to the public. “People are worried about being evicted,” Tapper said, prompting Kudlow to add: “We will lengthen the eviction [moratorium].”
“OK, that's good news!” Tapper reacted.