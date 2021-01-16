Kudlow ‘Very Disappointed’ With Trump’s Treatment of Pence Over Capitol Riot
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow is “very disappointed in the president” for mistreating Vice President Mike Pence. Donald Trump said for weeks, most notably in the speech that preceded the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, that Pence should intervene in congressional processes to block the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the November election, though the vice president did not have the legal power to do so. The divide culminated in Trump reportedly telling Pence, “You can either go down in history as a patriot, or you can go down in history as a pussy.” Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Trump’s top economic advisor said, “The vice president’s legal experts were very clear in providing Mike with the knowledge that he had a very, very limited role in the congressional certification of the electors,” Kudlow said. “Except for a few extremists, the entire legal profession agreed with Pence.”