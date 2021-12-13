Larry Nassar Legal Battle Finally Over With $380 Million Settlement for Survivors
END OF DARK CHAPTER
A $380 million settlement has been reached for the hundreds of gymnasts who were sexually abused by Lawrence G. Nassar, the disgraced doctor of the U.S. national gymnastics team. The settlement with U.S.A Gymnastics and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee is one of the largest ever in the history of sexual abuse cases.
It was the result of years of mediation and was announced on Monday during U.S.A Gymnastics’ bankruptcy proceedings in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Indiana. More than 500 gymnasts, including Olympians like Simone Biles and Aly Raisman, will be compensated. Nassar’s abuse was often conducted under the pretense of medical care, and has left many of the survivors suffering from post traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and depressed, and some are known to have attempted suicide.
“No amount of money will ever repair the damage that has been done and what these women have been through. But at some point, the negotiations have to end because these women need help—and they need it right now,” said Rachael Denhollander, a Nassar survivor who was involved in the settlement negotiations.