Olympic Committee and the FBI Failed to Protect Athletes From Larry Nassar: Congress
The U.S. Olympic Committee “fundamentally failed” in its job to protect young female gymnasts from the sexual abuse of former Olympic gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, according to a new Congressional report. The damning report details the findings of an 18-month investigation by Sen. Richard Blumenthal and the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Manufacturing, Trade, and Consumer Protection. Blumenthal described the actions of the the Olympic Committee and the FBI as a “cover up,” adding: “Whether it was a criminal cover-up remains to be proven, but it was a cover-up in spirit.” Sen. Jerry Moran told NBC News: “Terrible things happened ... In many instances they were reported and, almost without exception, the people that they were reported to didn't respond.” The report concluded that the organizations “failed to protect its athletes from sexual abuse.”