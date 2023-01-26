Larry Wilmore Set to Star in Behind-the-Scenes Late-Night Comedy
Larry Wilmore is developing a new scripted series set behind-the-scenes at a late-night talk show, according to a new report from Deadline that the comedian himself seemed to confirm by reposting the news on his Instagram account Thursday. The series, which will be titled Lately and calls to mind Garry Shandling’s HBO classic The Larry Sanders Show, is part of Wilmore’s overall deal at Universal Television and is expected to land at ABC, where he also served as an executive producer of Black-ish and co-creator of the spinoff Grown-ish. Wilmore spent several years as “Senior Black Correspondent” for The Daily Show before filling the time slot left behind by Stephen Colbert with The Nightly Show, which ran for just under two years before Comedy Central canceled it in 2016. In addition to writing and producing Lately, Wilmore will also star, making it the first lead acting role on television in his decades-long career.
