Inmate Serving Life for Deadly Las Vegas Bombing Escapes From Prison
‘UNACCEPTABLE’
A man convicted of a deadly bombing attack in Las Vegas has escaped from prison, authorities say, with a manhunt launched to bring the fugitive back into custody. Officials didn’t realize that Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was missing until Tuesday morning during a headcount at Southern Desert Correctional Center near Las Vegas. But Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says his office has learned that Duarte-Herrera had been missing from the medium-security facility since the early weekend. “This is unacceptable,” Sisolak said in a statement, announcing that an investigation into the escape had been ordered. Nicaragua national Duarte-Herrera was convicted in 2010 of killing a hot dog stand vendor using a motion-activated bomb in a coffee cup placed on top of a car parked at the Luxor hotel-casino. He carried out the killing with Omar Rueda-Denvers, 47, who remains in custody on a life sentence. The pair murdered Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio, whom prosecutors said was the new boyfriend of Rueda-Denvers’ ex-girlfriend, with jealousy being cited as the motive.