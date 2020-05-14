Las Vegas Casino Lays Off Employees in the Cruelest Way Possible
Rampart Casino permanently laid off some of its employees via a pre-recorded message from the company’s vice president after Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak extended a statewide order to close all nonessential businesses, including casinos. “We’ve made the very difficult decision to terminate your employment,” Michelle Bacigalupi, vice president and general manager of Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin, said in the recorded message. “We’ve tried to retain our entire team. However, with the continued uncertainties, we are no longer able to do so.”
One unidentified employee told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the voicemail was “disappointing but not surprising,” adding, “We don’t have 80,000 employees. This is a smaller, intimate property.” The permanent layoffs reportedly go into effect on May 15 and those who have paid a premium for health insurance will receive coverage until May 31. “These decisions are never made lightly, and we deeply regret the hardships it places on you and your family,” Bacigalupi said in the message.