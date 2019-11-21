Las Vegas City Council Bans Fake Guns in Popular District, but Real Guns Are Allowed
The Las Vegas City Council passed a bill Wednesday that bans toy and replica guns from the city’s popular Fremont East district. While the bill makes it illegal to display fake guns in the area, it is legal in the state of Nevada to carry real guns unconcealed. “It’s just one of those weird, twisted ironies,” Christiane Brown, co-president of the Northern Nevada chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. City spokesman Jace Radke told the Review-Journal the city’s public safety department sought to improve safety throughout Las Vegas by making the law consistent with existing prohibitions on the Las Vegas Strip. The Clark County Commission, which has authority over the Strip, passed a bill in October 2012 that banned the display or use of any toy, imitation, or replica firearm in county territories, which includes the Strip.