Las Vegas waits for no one—especially when the group chat suddenly turns into a last-minute booking frenzy for a girls’ weekend, bachelorette chaos, or a spontaneous trip with your situationship. When spontaneity strikes, packing becomes a high-stakes game: you want to look great, feel amazing, and keep it light—emotionally and luggage-wise. The goal? One effortlessly chic go-bag that gets you from the daybed to the dance floor without a single costume change meltdown. Because in Vegas, versatility isn’t optional—it’s essential.

I recently flew to Sin City wth Aero—the semi-private airline that just launched a luxe direct service to Vegas. With Erewhon-worthy lounge snacks, a breezy 30-minute check-in, and meals that make terminal salads look like cardboard, it’s the kind of travel that sets the tone for the entire trip—Efficient, elevated, and actually worth the hype. (They also hit New York, Los Angeles, and Miami.)

After back-to-back travel, I had very little time to pack and prep for the Vegas getaway, but thanks to being a semi-pro traveler at this point in my career, I had no issues. Here’s your no-nonsense, editor-approved Vegas packing list—the fashion MVPs that’ll have your back, wherever the night (or next text) takes you.

The Day-to-Night LBD You’ll Actually Wear

This bodycon dress nails the Vegas dress code: comfy enough for daytime exploring, sexy enough for a cocktail-fueled night out. Dress it up with heels or down with sandals—it’s a no-brainer.

Superdown Alessia Mini Dress, $74, Revolve.com

Bold Sunnies That Cover Everything (Including Regret)

Chic, rectangular, and ready for anything—these sunglasses are your ultimate Vegas disguise. Whether you’re poolside or casino-floor wandering in last night’s fit, they deliver.

Bottega Veneta Rectangular Sunglasses, $700, Fwrd.com

The Crossbody That Doesn’t Quit

You need a bag that can go from dinner at Catch to the blackjack table. This Kate Spade mini crossbody is compact but fits your essentials—phone, gloss, cards—without weighing you down. The structured leather gives major polished energy.

Kate Spade Madison Willow Mini Crossbody Bag, $95, Katespadeoutlet.com

Gold Earrings That Work Overtime

The perfect pair to throw on before brunch, pool, or dinner—these Baby Knot gold earrings bring subtle statement energy. Sleek, minimal, and endlessly wearable, they catch the light just right.

Heaven Mayhem Baby Knot Earrings, $85, Heavenmayhem.com

The Sweat Set That Still Serves Looks

Vegas recovery mode starts with this Aritzia fleece set. It’s cozy enough to nap in, cute enough to be seen in, and ideal for airport-to-afterparty transitions. Oversized and ultra-soft, this is loungewear that gets it.

Cozy Sweatfleece Boyfriend Zip Hoodie ($98) and Cozy Sweatfleece Mega Jogger &$78), Aritzia.com

Chic Sandals You Can Actually Walk In

Stylish but secretly comfy, these affordable sandals are perfect for long days on the Strip. They pair with everything and won’t leave you limping by dinner.

Seychelles Chai Sandals, $99, Zappos.com

The Swimsuit That Says “Main Character”

This Ziah one-piece hits that sweet spot between sexy and sophisticated. The asymmetric neckline and high-leg cut are ultra-flattering, and the black fabric gives Bond-girl energy. Minimal effort, maximum impact.

