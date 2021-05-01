Dog Stabbed While Saving Owner From Knife Attack
K9 RESCUE
A Las Vegas dog named Alexander was stabbed and seriously wounded as he fought off an attacker who confronted his owner at home, according to KSNV. Joseph Warlick told police he got into an argument with another man, who hit him in the face with a knife. The 6-year-old Belgian Malinois then sprang into action, said Warlick. “The guy that attacked me, the dog came to him after, and he pushed him off. And the guy chased him, stabbed him and took off.” A veterinarian treating Alexander described his prognosis as “grave,” following surgery to remove his spleen and part of his intestines. Cops say they know the identity of the suspect—who will reportedly face a battery charge as well as a felony animal cruelty charge—but do not yet have anyone in custody.