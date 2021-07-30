Father of Five Wishes He’d Gotten ‘Damn Vaccine’ Just Before Dying From COVID-19
GET A SHOT
A Las Vegas father of five died from COVID-19 Thursday, and expressed regret over not getting vaccinated in some of his final words. Shortly after a San Diego vacation with his family, Michael Freedy, 39, went to the hospital for treatment over what he thought was a bad sunburn. The hospital later told him he was positive for COVID-19, and his case was so bad he was forced to stay at the medical center. In a text to his wife Jessica DuPreez, just before his death, he said he wished he had been vaccinated. “I should have gotten the damn vaccine,” he wrote. “Our babies now don’t have a dad. You can’t say I am young and it won’t affect me because it will,” Jessica DuPreez told KVVU. She added that she has now gotten the vaccine along with their oldest child, who is 17.