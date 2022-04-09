Las Vegas Student Accused of Brutally Assaulting His Teacher
A 16-year-old high school student in Las Vegas is facing attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery, battery, and sexual assault charges after allegedly attacking one of his teachers. Cops said they were called to the city’s Eldorado High School around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, the officers found “medical personnel treating a woman in a classroom for multiple injuries,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. The student had been meeting with the teacher to discuss his grades, according to police. “At some point, the suspect got violent and began punching the victim and strangled her until she lost consciousness,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan PD said in a statement. “After the attack, the suspect fled the classroom, and the victim was later found by another employee.” The teacher was in stable condition Friday at University Medical Center, authorities said. “It’s very scary,” one Eldorado High student told the Review-Journal. The teacher and the student have not been publicly identified.