Las Vegas Man With WILD Tattoos Arrested for Murdering His Girlfriend

Read it at Las Vegas Metro Police Department
A Las Vegas man with some incredibly conspicuous tattoos was accused of murdering his girlfriend after she was found shot dead this week. James Gina III, whose face is adorned with inked-on eyeglasses and devil horns—among a host of other tattoos that nearly cover the entire lower half of his visage—was arrested Tuesday on charges of murder involving a deadly weapon and possession of a gun by a prohibited person, jail records revealed. A motive for the killing has not yet been revealed.