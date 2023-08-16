CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Las Vegas Man With WILD Tattoos Arrested for Murdering His Girlfriend

    INKED UP

    James Gina III, who was arrested for murdering his girlfriend.

    Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

    A Las Vegas man with some incredibly conspicuous tattoos was accused of murdering his girlfriend after she was found shot dead this week. James Gina III, whose face is adorned with inked-on eyeglasses and devil horns—among a host of other tattoos that nearly cover the entire lower half of his visage—was arrested Tuesday on charges of murder involving a deadly weapon and possession of a gun by a prohibited person, jail records revealed. A motive for the killing has not yet been revealed.

    Read it at Las Vegas Metro Police Department
    ,