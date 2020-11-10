Mom Who Drowned Kids Made Comments on How Much Their Organs Were Worth: Docs
SEVERELY DISTURBED
Amanda Sharp-Jefferson, a Las Vegas mom charged with murdering her two young kids, allegedly made comments about the value of their organs, according to an arrest report cited by Fox 5 Vegas. Sharp-Jefferson was arrested last Friday after the children’s father, Jaykwon Singleton, called 911 to say their mother had drowned the kids and made comments to him about how much their organs were worth. When questioned by police, Sharp-Jefferson denied having children or knowing the children’s father. Singleton told police he found the children stacked on top of each other and realized they were cold and not breathing. When emergency medical professionals arrived at Sharp-Jefferson’s apartment, she again commented on how much the kids’ body parts could be worth. She was expected to have her first court hearing on Tuesday.