Teen Murder Suspect Arrested After He Leaves Math Homework Behind
An 18-year-old has been arrested over a targeted and deadly home invasion after investigators found a red backpack allegedly containing his math homework in a car near the crime scene, police said. Kamari Oliver was detained at his high school on March 28, and faces charges of murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and home invasion with a deadly weapon. Las Vegas authorities said Oliver and two other armed men broke into the home of Natalie Manduley, a woman known for selling high-end jewelry online, on March 25. Manduley was killed after exchanging gunfire with the invaders, police said in a newly released report. Her boyfriend, arriving home, saw the suspects leaving in a white Mercedes and rammed their car with his own. The trio then fled the scene on foot. Searching the car later, police allegedly found math homework bearing Oliver’s name. They were able to confirm that he had been absent from school at the time of the killing.