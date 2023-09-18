'Vagina Whisperer' OBGYN Disciplined for Seeking Nude Pics of Patients
REMEDY
Nevada’s medical board suspended a Las Vegas OBGYN’s license on Friday after finding he offered two patients $1,000 each to pose nude for advertisements related to his cosmetic gynecology practice. Dr. George Chambers, who once ran an Instagram account calling himself the “vagina whisperer,” is barred from practicing medicine for two years. As The Daily Beast reported, state regulators’ complaint against Chambers accused him of “repeated acts of sexual misconduct” with women under his care. He denies any wrongdoing, and his attorney argued the penalty of revoking his license was too harsh. But Nicolette Matthews, a former patient who is suing Chambers for sexual assault and has another complaint against him before the medical board, told The Daily Beast she believes the doctor’s punishment didn’t go far enough. “This is just the beginning,” Matthews said. “He’s ruined a lot of women’s lives and we’re trying to stop him from doing more damage.”