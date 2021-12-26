CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Las Vegas Police Find Severed Head During Traffic Stop
CREEPY
Read it at 8 News Now
Las Vegas police officers were shocked to discover a human head in the back of a truck while making an arrest this week for a completely different crime. 8 News Now reports that officers pulled over Eric Holland, 57, on Thursday for a traffic infraction and tazed the driver when he darted. Once Holland was secured, the officers searched his truck and found a number of large coolers. It was there that they found human remains—including a severed head. Holland has been charged with murder. The victim has yet to be identified.