Las Vegas Police Officer Who Waited in Hallway During Massacre Fired
A Las Vegas police officer who waited one floor below while the Route 91 Harvest Festival gunman shot into a crowd of country music fans has been fired. Officer Cordell Hendrex separated from the Metropolitan Police Department on March 20, department spokesman Larry Hadfield told The Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday. The separation came almost 18 months after the release of body camera footage that showed Hendrex holding his position in a hallway just one floor below the shooter in the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino for nearly five minutes. Records show that the attack lasted for about 10 minutes. The massacre in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017, remains the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, with 59 people, including the gunman, dead and approximately 850 people injured. Hendrex joined the Metropolitan Police Department in 2008.