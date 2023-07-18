CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Las Vegas Cops Search Home in Tupac Shakur Murder Investigation
ALL EYEZ ON ME
Read it at Associated Press
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Tuesday that authorities had searched a home in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur, a crime that has gone unsolved for nearly three decades. The search warrant was served on a home in Henderson, a city roughly 15 miles from Las Vegas. Citing an open investigation, the department did not provide further details on the case, according to the Associated Press. Shakur was 25 and already a celebrated musician when he was hit multiple times in a drive-by shooting on Sept. 7, 1996. He died of his injuries in a hospital six days later. No arrests have ever been made in the case.