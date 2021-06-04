CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Who Is This Boy—and Who Killed Him?
‘LITTLE ZION’
Read it at USA Today
It’s been a week since hikers found the body of a young boy in a Las Vegas forest, and they still have not figured out who he is or who killed him—despite a $10,000 reward and several sketches. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was able to create a digitally enhanced portrait of the child, who is believed to be between 8 and 10 years old. Authorities have not released a cause of death for the boy, who is being called Little Zion until they can identify him. He was likely left at the Mountain Springs Trailhead within hours of his death. The investigation stumbled early on when a woman who saw an earlier sketch thought it was her son—who turned out to be camping with his father.