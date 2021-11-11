Henry Ruggs Charged With Four Felonies for Deadly 156 MPH Crash
MAJOR PENALTY
Former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs won’t be catching passes any time soon. Ruggs, 22, was charged with four felonies Wednesday in connection with a deadly car crash last week. He is charged with two counts of driving under the influence causing death or substantial harm and two counts of reckless driving, a felony in Nevada if death or injury should follow. Ruggs has not yet entered a plea. He’s also charged with possessing a firearm while under the influence, a misdemeanor. Ruggs, who wore a neck brace as he was wheeled into the courtroom, was driving 156 miles per hour with a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit at the time of the crash, according to authorities. The crash killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and injured Ruggs’ girlfriend Kiara Washington, who was riding in the passenger seat.