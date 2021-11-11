CHEAT SHEET
    Henry Ruggs Charged With Four Felonies for Deadly 156 MPH Crash

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs won’t be catching passes any time soon. Ruggs, 22, was charged with four felonies Wednesday in connection with a deadly car crash last week. He is charged with two counts of driving under the influence causing death or substantial harm and two counts of reckless driving, a felony in Nevada if death or injury should follow. Ruggs has not yet entered a plea. He’s also charged with possessing a firearm while under the influence, a misdemeanor. Ruggs, who wore a neck brace as he was wheeled into the courtroom, was driving 156 miles per hour with a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit at the time of the crash, according to authorities. The crash killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and injured Ruggs’ girlfriend Kiara Washington, who was riding in the passenger seat.

