Raiders Player ‘Showed Signs of Impairment’ After Fiery Fatal Crash: Cops
‘DEVASTATED’
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was allegedly involved in a drunk-driving crash early Tuesday morning that killed a person, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death. Police say Ruggs’ Chevrolet Corvette collided with a Toyota Rav4, then burst into flames. A woman was then found dead inside the Toyota. “The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 22-year-old Henry Rugs [sic] III, remained on scene and showed signs of impairment. He was transported to UMC hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries,” the police department said in a statement. Ruggs had a female passenger who was also hospitalized.
In a statement, the Raiders said: “We are devastated by the loss of life, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”