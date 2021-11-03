Drunk Raiders Player Was Driving 156 MPH Before Fatal Crash, Cops Say
SPEED DEMON
Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving 156 mph with a blood alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit before he slammed into another vehicle on Tuesday, police allege. The crash caused the other car to go up in flames, trapping and killing a 23-year-old woman, identified by police as Tina Tintor, and her dog. Both vehicles traveled over 500 feet after initial impact, according to authorities.
Ruggs, who was released from his contract with the Raiders on Tuesday, made a Wednesday court appearance in a wheelchair and neck brace after posting bail. “I cannot recall a speed that high in my career on the bench,” the presiding judge said. Ruggs is facing charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving. Prosecutors noted his blood alcohol content of 0.16, and that he had a loaded gun in his car. Ruggs, 22, was “argumentative and uncooperative” with cops at the scene, refusing to participate in a field sobriety test, a prosecutor said. His passenger, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.