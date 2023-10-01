Raiders Release Chandler Jones After Meltdown, Arrest

Read it at ESPN
The Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday released defensive end Chandler Jones—who was arrested Friday for violating a domestic-violence restraining order, following a series of social media reports in which the NFL player claimed he was hospitalized against his will and slammed the team’s owner, general manager, and coach. ESPN reports that the Raiders cut Jones for conduct detrimental to the team, a day after they said in a statement that they hoped he “receives the care that he needs.”