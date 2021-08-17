Las Vegas Raiders Tell Fans: No Vaccine, No Stadium Entry
EVEN THE OUTLAWS SAY SO
Unvaccinated fans of the Las Vegas Raiders will have a choice this season: Get your shots, or watch from home. The Raiders confirmed late Monday that it will require fans to be vaccinated against the coronavirus before they can enter the new Allegiant Stadium this year. In a statement, the Raiders said it was the first NFL team to introduce what it called a “vaccine/no mask policy.” Owner Mark Davis said: “Health and safety has always been our number one priority... After consultation with Governor Sisolak and other community leaders, this policy ensures that we will be able to operate at full capacity without masks for fully vaccinated fans for the entire season.” However, unvaccinated fans will be given the opportunity to get a vaccine at the stadium, and they’ll be allowed inside if they get a shot. The team said it’ll release more details about the plans later Tuesday.