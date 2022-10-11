Raiders Star Apologizes for Shoving Cameraman Over After Game
UNSPORTSMANLIKE CONDUCT
Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams issued a public apology after purposefully shoving a cameraman to the ground post-game Monday night. The star wide receiver said he was frustrated after the Raiders lost 30-29 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Missouri. As Adams left the field after the game, a camera operator appeared to accidentally walk into Adams’ path, causing the athlete to lose his cool and push the cameraman with both hands. The man stumbled backwards before falling onto his back while holding a piece of equipment. “Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game,” Adams tweeted after the incident. “Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran in front of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. That’s not me,” he added. “My apologies man hope you see this.”