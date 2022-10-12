Raiders Wide Receiver Cited for Pushing Photographer to Ground
‘I APOLOGIZE’
NFL star Davante Adams was cited for assault after he shoved a photographer to the ground after Monday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The 29-year-old Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver was cited for the “intentional” push that caused “bodily injury,” according to court documents released Wednesday. The photographer, Ryan Zebley, reportedly suffered whiplash and a minor concussion in the aftermath of the shove. Adams has since offered an apology, saying “I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me.” He added, “I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded. So I apologize for that.” Adams has a court date set for November and the incident is being investigated by the NFL.