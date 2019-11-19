CHEAT SHEET
Las Vegas Shooting Victim Dies Two Years After Massacre
More than two years after America’s deadliest mass shooting, when a gunman perched in a high-rise Las Vegas hotel room killed 58 people at a country music festival, a California woman who was shot in the back that night has died. It is not clear if police will count her as the 59th victim of the attack, NBC News reported. Kimberly Gervais, 57, suffered a spinal injury in the 2017 shooting. She died Friday in California, a coroner said. A woman identified as her sister, Dena Sarvela of Vancouver, Washington, told KPTV that Gervais will “never leave my heart, ever.” The government of Clark County, Nevada, which includes Las Vegas, tweeted Monday: “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Kim Gervais.”