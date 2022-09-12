Marilyn Manson Sexual Abuse Investigation Expected to Conclude This Month, DA Says
CASE COMING
More than a year after several women accused shock rocker Marilyn Manson of sexual abuse, an update in the seemingly stalling case finally came Monday. Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said in a video posted to Twitter that he expects his office to receive a completed investigation from cops by the end of month. Once he receives the details of that investigation, Gascón said he’ll determine then whether charges are appropriate. In the meantime, the DA says he’s been requesting regular updates from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “The District Attorney is committed to investing in trauma-informed care for all victims of sexual assault, abuse, and intimate partner violence,” Gascón said. “We understand how difficult it may be to come forward as a victim, especially when the case involves this level of notoriety, and are dedicated to treating all victims with the highest levels of care and respect.” Among the victims who’ve came forward against Manson is actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esme Bianco, who have accused the singer of rape, sexual assault, torture, physical violence, and emotional abuse. Once their stories hit the press last year, the duo were joined by at least four other women who came forward describing similar horrors, their stories corroborated by former assistants of Manson or other industry peers. Manson, who is legally named Brian Hugh Warner, has denied all allegations against him.