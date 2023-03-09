Read it at NBC Boston
A Massachusetts college student has been accused of stealing more than $500,000 from the jewelry store she worked at and splurging on a Tesla and s trip to Hawaii. Ariel Foster, a 19-year-old Lasell University freshman, has been charged with larceny after investigators determined that she overcharged several items on the store’s credit card machine, only to return the funds to her own card. Bank records between Feb. 2 and Feb. 22 show Foster spent $35,000 on a Tesla, dropped $5,000 on some Louis Vuitton, and cashed out on a $20,000 hotel room in Hawaii. She’s free on bail and will be arraigned Friday.