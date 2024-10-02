Score Serious Savings on LaserAway’s Hair Removal Packages This Fall
DITCH THE RAZOR
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
When it comes to professional laser hair removal, LaserAway offers some of the most competitive pricing and unparalleled service in the space. Now, customers looking to ditch their razor for good can score extra savings on laser hair removal treatments thanks to LaserAway’s recently launched Ditch The Razor Campaign. From now through Oct. 14, LaserAway is running an exclusive buy one area, get one free promotion, which can help you save up to $3,594.
LaserAway Ditch The Razor Deal
For the Ditch The Razor campaign promotion, customers can score one free package of eight or 10 laser hair removal treatments of a face or body area (value: $594 - $3,594) when they purchase a package of eight or ten laser hair removal treatments of another face or body area. Choose from a variety of approved treatment areas, including the underarms, bikini line, and even the chin and upper lip (the promotion excludes larger treatment areas like the legs and back), with the added benefit of receiving a second area of treatment for free. Whether you’re looking to remove pesky facial fuzz or tough-to-shave underarm hair, LaserAway’s Ditch The Razor campaign is the perfect opportunity to score rare savings on laser hair removal.