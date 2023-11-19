Last Escaped Inmate Caught in Georgia Manhunt
ESCAPE FAIL
The fourth and final inmate of a group that escaped a jail in central Georgia was taken back into custody on Saturday and will be taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. The escapee, 52-year-old Joey Fournier, was in jail for murder and escaped along with three other inmates on the morning of Oct. 16. He was caught near Stockbridge, Georgia, authorities said. The four inmates reportedly escaped through a broken window in an interview room and a cut in the fence before getting assistance from someone in a blue Dodge Challenger car in the parking lot. Fewer than 10 personnel were on staff that day, and the escape triggered a month-long manhunt. “We are grateful that this last escapee has been captured,” Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said. “My heartfelt appreciation goes out to all of the hard-working law enforcement officers.”