CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Last Hospitalized Victim of Oxford High Shooting Is Out of ICU

    GOOD NEWS

    Rachel Olding

    Breaking News Editor

    Emily Elconin/Getty

    The last hospitalized victim of the Oxford High School shooting was released from the ICU on Thursday, Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said in a statement. The 17-year-old female student will stay in a regular hospital room for four to six weeks of rehabilitation. Three students died on the day of the Nov. 30 shooting—17-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin. A fourth, 17-year-old Justin Shilling, died the following day. Seven people were injured, including a 14-year-old girl who was shot multiple times and came off a ventilator last week. The parents of another girl who was struck in the neck have filed twin $100 million lawsuits against the school. The school of 1,800 students plans to remain closed until January.