Last Hospitalized Victim of Oxford High Shooting Is Out of ICU
GOOD NEWS
The last hospitalized victim of the Oxford High School shooting was released from the ICU on Thursday, Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said in a statement. The 17-year-old female student will stay in a regular hospital room for four to six weeks of rehabilitation. Three students died on the day of the Nov. 30 shooting—17-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin. A fourth, 17-year-old Justin Shilling, died the following day. Seven people were injured, including a 14-year-old girl who was shot multiple times and came off a ventilator last week. The parents of another girl who was struck in the neck have filed twin $100 million lawsuits against the school. The school of 1,800 students plans to remain closed until January.