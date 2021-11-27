Last Message of Kurdish Woman Who Died Crossing the Channel

Read it at BBC
A young Kurdish woman who was one of 27 people who drowned while trying to cross the Channel to Britain messaged her fiancé that the dinghy was deflating and they were trying to get the water out of it. The BBC reports that Maryam Nuri Mohamed Amin, 24, hoped to surprise the man she planned to marry with her arrival. In her Snapchat messages from the boat, she said rescuers would help them—but she was tragically wrong. Only two people survived the disaster. “She tried to live a better life, she chose the UK, but she died,” her best friend told the BBC.