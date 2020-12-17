The Best Last-Minute Gifts on Sale Right Now on Amazon

The holiday gifting season isn’t over until the holiday season is done and no one knows that better than Amazon. They’ve been marking down gift ideas right and left and we thought we’d round up a few gift ideas that will not only be delivered in time to be put under the tree, but will also save you some cash.

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N Down from $200 These best-selling headphones are under $100 and are the perfect gift for anyone that’s working (or schooling) from home for the foreseeable future. They have Dual Noise Sensor Technology to sense your surroundings for better noise cancellation, smartphone connectivity, and up to 35 hours of battery life. Buy at Amazon $ 88

Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses Down form $204 Does anyone look bad in a pair of aviators? I don’t think so. These classic sunglasses are a great stocking stuffer for someone who has everything. Not an aviator fan? Dozens of Ray-Ban sunglasses are up to $30 off right now. Buy at Amazon $ 174

Fossil Men's Gen 5E Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch This is a sleek smartwatch that supports both iOs and Android systems, gives you access to fitness apps and health stats with its Always-On display, and is swim proof. Need I say more? Buy at Amazon $ 169

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV Edition Down from $169 Yes, a TV is a big commitment, but at $100, you really can’t go wrong. This small but mighty TV delivers 720p picture quality with built-in streaming apps to access everyone’s favorite movies, TV shows, and more. Buy at Amazon $ 100

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Down from $199 I used this sous vide to cook my Thanksgiving turkey but it can do so much more. The aspiring chef in your life will love this tool that helps create perfectly cooked meals with little-to-no work by cooking it sous vide. Buy at Amazon $ 139

Fire TV Stick Lite Down for $30 The Fire TV Stick Lite is the perfect companion for people that want to keep their streaming and their live TV watching separate. It has all the functionality of the Fire TV Stick, but without TV controls. And you really can’t go wrong for under $20. Buy at Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.