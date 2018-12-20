Last Minute Gifts Ideas From The Daily Beast Staff
GIFTING
What better way to think of a last minute Christmas gift than to have the staff of the Daily Beast tell you what to get? Executive Editor Tracy Connor went the perfect stocking stuffer route. "The sound effect machines from NPW are my favorite holiday stocking stuffer for kids of all ages—and slightly immature adults...I used to keep one on my desk, and when a particularly high-strung colleague would start to lose it, I would press the button for the boing of a tightly coiled spring to make everyone laugh." Senior Editor Harry Siegel says that "Pinbox 3000 is the damn future, damnit. It is a pinball game, made of cardboard, that you make with no tools at all and it works and it is beautiful." And reporter Pilar Melendez says this Bodum French press "is the easiest thing in the world to use and it’s perfect for making a cup or two for one person. Plus, it’s pretty." Check out even more recommendations from reporters, social media editors, and more.