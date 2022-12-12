Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers Under $30 They’ll Actually Use

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If I’m being honest, stocking stuffers are highly underrated. I enjoy unraveling my stocking’s contents more than opening actual presents under the tree. Sure, stocking stuffers may be smaller, but there's something extra whimsical and fun about them.

Perhaps it's the fact that stocking stuffers aren’t associated with all the pressure that picking out the right holiday gift can cause, or perhaps they just remind us of the holiday excitement many of us enjoyed as children. Either way, we firmly believe that good old-fashioned stocking stuffers should not be underlooked.

You may think that stockings are just for kids, but honestly, they really shouldn’t be (heck, even each of my pets has one of their own!) Whether you’re already on board with stockings or had forgotten about these underlooked holiday micr0-gifts, it's time to keep the tradition of stockings alive and well this year. Scroll through below to check out our favorite last-minute stocking stuffers under $30 to gift this year.

Maxi’s Creations Soccer Mug With Goal This novelty mug-bowl hybrid will delight soccer fans of all ages. Buy at Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

AnySharp Pro — World's Best Knife Sharpener This best-selling counter-mounted knife sharpener from AnySharp quickly sharpens knives with just a few passes. Buy at Amazon $ 22 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Hair Scalp Massager & Shampoo Brush This affordable scalp massager and shampoo brush helps get rid of dandruff and boosts circulation, which may accelerate hair growth. Buy at Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Emergency Prep This affordable water-filtering straw is a must for emergency prep kits or hiking, camping, and outdoor adventures. Buy at Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Premium Ice Cube Mold These luxe ice molds are the perfect stocking stuffer (or small gift) for the craft cocktail connoisseur on your list. Buy at Amazon $ 17 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Stardrops The Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste There’s a reason why this Internet-famous cleaning paste has amassed a cult following—it really, really works. Buy at Amazon $ 5 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Shower Cat Hair Catcher & Drain Protector This hair catcher is a game-changer, but it’s also super cute. Buy at Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FLYBYJING Sichuan Chili Crisp Sauce Our Scouted editors are obsessed with this umami-boosting condiment, and the foodie on your list will be too. Buy at Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker Down from $25 For the person who is constantly losing their key, wallet, and, well... everything, the Bluetooth Tile Mate will be a life-changer. Buy at Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Beard King Beard Bib Apron for Men For anyone who has a partner with a beard, let me introduce you to the Beard Bib. You’re welcome. Buy at Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

