Final Surfside Condo Victim Identified
TRAGIC END
Days after the recovery effort at the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Miami officially ended, the final missing victim has been identified as Estelle Hedaya, 54, bringing the final death toll to 98. Hedaya’s brother Ikey, who confirmed her death, described her as outgoing, fond of travel, and devoted to her faith. Her funeral is scheduled for Tuesday. Authorities said they found no evidence that those who had been found dead had survived the initial collapse on June 24.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Danielle Levine Cava announced the news in a press conference on Monday, adding that all of the victims’ families have since been notified. “Nothing we can say or do will bring back these 98 angels,” Levine Cava said. “But we have done everything possible to bring closure to the families.” It’s unknown what will become of the collapse site. Some condo owners want to rebuild while others believe a memorial should be made to honor the dead.