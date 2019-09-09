CHEAT SHEET
Last Peep Show in Las Vegas Closes Down, Will Be Replaced by Weed Dispensary
The last peep show in Las Vegas has closed down, according to the Las Vegas Sun, and is set to be replaced by a marijuana dispensary. Showgirl Video opened on Las Vegas Boulevard in 1983 and had dancers perform behind a window which opened when customers placed $1 into a machine. The business closed last month and the building is set to be torn down. “Sexually oriented businesses have been supplanted by the internet,” explained founder Raymond Pistol. “You can get anything you want at any time. It’s a 24/7 smorgasbord from all around the world.” The Erotic Heritage Museum in Las Vegas is reportedly in negotiations to buy the Showgirl Video marquee to keep on display for future generations.