Last Surviving Camelot Kennedy Dead at 89

The last surviving Kennedy of the Camelot era, Joan Bennett Kennedy, has passed away at the age of 89.

The first wife of Senator Ted Kennedy died in her sleep at her home in Boston, Steve Kerrigan, chair of the Massachusetts Democratic Party announced Wednesday.

An obituary on GoLocalProv said she died on Wednesday morning.

Joan was just 22 when she married Ted Kennedy. Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

Joan was married to the youngest of the Kennedy siblings for 24 years. They had three children together: Kara, Ted Jr., and Patrick.

She was long-suffering, enduring the Massachusetts senator’s affairs, campaigning, and boozy reputation.

Speaking following his mother’s death, former state Senator Ted Jr. said, “I will always admire my mother for the way that she faced up to her challenges with grace, courage, humility, and honesty,” 10 Boston, reports.

Joan never remarried after her divorce from Ted after 24 years together. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

“Besides being a loving mother, talented musician, and instrumental partner to my father as he launched his successful political career, Mom was a powerful example to millions of people with mental health conditions.”

She was introduced to Ted Sr. in 1957 through his sister, Jean, with whom she attended Manhattanville College.

They were married within the year, but People reports they were hesitant to tie the knot. It was Ted’s father, Joe, who ensured the wedding took place. She was just 22.

Joan Kennedy divorced Ted Kennedy in 1983, despite begining to split in 1978. Images Press/Getty Images

By 1978, their separation was inevitable. They didn’t legally divorce however until 1983, after Ted’s unsuccessful 1980 presidential campaign.

During their marriage, Joan endured hardship in the face of her husband’s well-publicized extramarital relationships.

She stood by his side at the funeral of Mary Jo Kopechne, a former secretary for Robert F. Kennedy, who died trapped in a car driven off a bridge by Ted.

She also stood by his side again three days later as he pled guilty to fleeing the scene.

She has been described as a "quiet pioneer." Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images

Joan was a talented classical pianist and was encouraged to throw herself into playing by Jackie Kennedy. Jackie, in turn, threw herself into painting as both sought to temper the boisterous and troubled family they found themselves in.

Joan suffered from alcoholism, saying to People in 1978, “At times I drank to feel less inhibited, to relax at parties. Other times I drank to block out unhappiness, to drown my sorrows.”

She would later enter Alcoholics Anonymous. She made history as one of the first high-profile women in the U.S. to talk openly about her struggles with depression and drinking.

In turn, she became a pioneering figure in mental health advocacy. She is credited with helping to break down the taboo surrounding the subject.

She became one of the first high-profile women in the country to speak openly about her struggles with depression. Images Press/Getty Images

In a statement, Patrick Kennedy said, “Mrs. Kennedy was a classically trained pianist, an advocate for mental health and addiction recovery, and a quiet pioneer in publicly addressing challenges with alcoholism and depression at a time when few others would.”

She spent her final years quietly in Boston.